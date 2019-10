BMW used to spin at Chatsworth funeral to be checked for modifications









Metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersadh confirmed that Pretorius' BMW had been recovered in Newlands East and was impounded by Durban Metro police. Picture: Supplied Durban - The BMW used in a wheel-spinning incident during a funeral procession outside the Mobeni Heights Cemetery in Chatsworth is to be examined by metro police for modifications. The vehicle’s owner, Warren Pretorius, appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after handing himself over to the Bayview SAPS on Wednesday. He was fined R3 000, but would face jail time if he committed a similar offence again. He was charged with reckless and negligent driving. The incident took place on the Higginson Highway recently.

Pretorius, who apparently spins tyres at funerals, was allegedly hired for R1 500 to “perform” at the funeral.

Metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said Pretorius’s green BMW was found in Newlands East on Tuesday and was impounded.

“It will be inspected by an examiner of motor vehicles for any modifications,” Sewpersad said.

If the vehicle was found to be illegally modified, it would be suspended and have to undergo a roadworthy test.

The BMW can be seen in videos circulating on social media after the funeral. One clearly shows the BMW’s tyres being spun in the middle of an intersection, with other vehicles blocking the flow of traffic on Higginson Highway.

Sewpersad said investigations were under way after the Chatsworth resident was given a send-off with the spinning of car tyres, gunshots and the sound of emergency vehicle sirens from Raffia Road in Crossmoor through to the cemetery in Chatsworth.

The police were also probing the alleged involvement of a security firm, a private ambulance service and a funeral service in reported traffic and other infringements during the funeral procession.

Last week, there were reports that staff of the security firm and ambulance service had handed themselves over to the police.

The funeral service vehicles were reportedly fitted with flashing white lights and sirens, which contravened national road traffic regulations.

