Durban - THE BODY of a teenager who drowned crossing the Mgeni River mouth at Blue Lagoon on Saturday was found by police divers on Wednesday night. Sea Cow Lake Secondary pupils Trust Chibwe, 16, and Brian Jumbe, 14, had attended a course in uMhlanga Rocks. A lift was arranged to take them home, but they called the driver and said they would take a minibus taxi instead.

Shadrick Jumbe said his son, Brian, and Trust thought it would



be a short walk back, but the beach journey took its toll on them. While near the mangroves, they were warned not to go ahead. “They wanted to cross the river mouth because they saw it as their only option,” Jumbe said.

Self-employed panel beater Keevesh Ramsumer, 38, of Gillitts, was fishing under the M4 bridge with his family when they saw the boys get into trouble trying to cross the river mouth.

“People had seen them get flushed under at the mouth, and there were screams from the promenade. I saw the boys’ heads bobbing in the water. They kept going under.”

Balancing on the rocks with his hand outstretched so his rod could extend further into the water, he peered into one of the boy’s eyes.

Fisherman Keevesh Ramsumer, 38, of Gillitts, rescued one of the boys, Brian Jumbe.





“They were screaming: ‘Help me!’ He seemed to have hope when he saw me. Brian grabbed on to the rod. I pulled him closer and then bent down into the water and grabbed hold of him. I pulled him out and brought him back to the promenade.”

He was unable to rescue Trust.

“I looked out as he appeared and disappeared under the water towards the bridge. He went through one of the bridge span sections. I could see his head and feet sticking out of the water as he passed under the bridge into the river.”

