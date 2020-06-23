Body of man believed to be Phoenix house-breaker found dead with gun wounds on sports ground

The body was found at Rydalvale Sport Grounds in Phoenix after private security intervened in the mob justice incident.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Phoenix police were investigating a murder after the unknown man, believed to be 35, was found with gunshot wounds to the head and body.

GBH security and training spokesperson Marlan Naidoo said they were asked to assist a security company that was following up on suspects who had broken into a house in Triplen Circle early on Sunday.

Naidoo said while searching, residents said they spotted two of the suspects running into the sports grounds and managed to catch one when he was trying to jump over a wall.

“The community then brought the suspect on to the road and started assaulting him with sticks and baseball bats. Our GBH reaction officer urged them to stop,” said Naidoo.

He added that was confirmed the house break-in concerned another security company and the GBH reaction officer left when the responsible security company arrived. As the GBH officer left, he heard gun fire and was told the suspect had run away.

“He had then found the man covered in blood motionless and immediately called for SAPS and the GBH ambulance crew,” said Naidoo.

He said paramedics found the man was shot in his head, back and leg and was pronounced dead on the scene.

KZN VIP - Phoenix Crime Watch appealed on their Facebook page for the shooter to contact the police murder unit or KZN VIP spokesperson Glen Naidoo.

Phoenix Community Policing Forum chairperson Umesh Singh said there was an armed robbery in Phoenix yesterday morning, where a family was robbed of jewellery, money and a vehicle, which was later recovered.

Singh said there was also an attempted house break-in and another break-in a few days ago. “It’s definitely on the increase. Now that it’s winter, it’s colder and with the lockdown people are becoming desperate,” said Singh.

He urged residents to be vigilant and ensure their homes were secured.

