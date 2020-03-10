Body of missing Isipingo teen found on beach

Durban - The body of an Isipingo teenager, who went missing three days ago was found on a beach on Monday night. Benjamin Pillay, a pupil at Isipingo Secondary was last seen on Saturday. On Monday night a passerby discovered his body on Ilovu beach after it had washed ashore. While police were yet to confirm the find early on Tuesday, PT Alarms who responded to the discovery of the body said the teen’s family positively identified him. The company’s spokesperson Devan Govindasamy said the passerby then contacted the relevant authorities. “The authorities contacted the family. Although the face was badly damaged due to being in the water for so long the family positively identified him. There was a meeting about this missing boy out of concern, nobody expected to find him dead,” he said.

Govindasamy said the boy who went missing on March 7. He had left home and everyone had thought he had gone with his friends.

“The family was also going through some domestic problems so the one family thought the boy could have gone to his other family. This is truly sad,” said Govindasamy.

The message posted on Facebook about the discovery of the body was met with heartfelt condolences from residents of Isipingo and other Facebook users.

Gan Pather commented saying that it was heartbreaking to hear the tragic news.

“Please God be with this family and give them the strength”.

Reetha Sunderlall wrote: “What has this world come to?... So sorry for the MUM and Dad and families of this child. RIP dear child”

Daily News