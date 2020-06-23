Body of woman found floating in Umzimkhulu River identified

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The body of a woman found floating in the Umzimkhulu River south of Durban has been identified, casting once again the spotlight oh gender based violence in KwaZulu-Natal. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 at 06:00, St Faiths police together with the police officers from the Port Shepstone Search and Rescue Unit attended to a report of an inquest at the Umzimkhulu River in the Gumatane area. Gwala said on arrival, they found the body of an unknown woman floating in the river. Gwala said the woman was identified by her family as Zanele Masikane (31) from KwaSwayimane. Gwala said she had no visible injuries. Masikane had her right leg amputated and gold teeth on the upper incisors. She had a heart tattoo on her left shoulder as well as seven star tattoos on her neck. She was braided (Opelepele). She was found wearing a black and brown stripped dress. She had beads on the hands and legs.

St Faiths police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward. Call crime stop on 08600 10111.

ANCWL KZN Provincial Chairperson Nonhlanhla MaNzimande Khoza said as the nation we are experiencing unacceptably high levels of crimes against women and children.

ANCWL KZN Provincial Chairperson Nonhlanhla MaNzimande Khoza with the family of Zanele Masikane whose body was found floating in the Umzimkhulu River south of Durban. Picture supplied.



Khoza said we cannot continue to call this Gender-Based Violence while women and children continue to be the victims.

"My heart is bleeding after learning about the gruesome discovery of Zanele Masikane from Ndlaveleni area. The discovery of a 11-year-old Amanda Mthembu in the sugar cane field in Ndokodweni, the murder of Bongisile Gumede-Mseleku of Nkwezela. Her body was dismembered by her intimate partner. It was very painful to hear the family of Zanele detailing the kind of a person she was. We now need men to play their roles to protect women and children,"Khoza said.

"We know that not all men lost their hearts. We call on them to be voice of reason. Men must take a stand to stop these kills of women and children. Women cannot even walk freely fearing to be attacked or killed even by those who claimed to love them,"Khoza said.

Daily News