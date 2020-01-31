Durban - A 25-year-old Pinetown man promised a young boy that he could arrange for him to play for one of the Premier Soccer League junior teams but instead allegedly drugged and raped him.
The man has been charged with rape at the Pinetown Police Station.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the victim alleged that during the month of December 2019, he was recruited by a person who introduced himself as a soccer coach.
"He promised him that he will play for one of the Premier Soccer League junior teams. The coach went to the young boy’s home where he produced forms for the family to fill in. The forms stated that their son was going to join a soccer academy. The family gave consent as they thought their young son was going to realize his dream of playing soccer in a professional environment,"Mbele said.
The dream was quickly shattered when the young soccer enthusiast was allegedly raped by the same man who had recruited him.