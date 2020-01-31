Bogus soccer coach arrested for rape in Pinetown









A bogus soccer coach was arrested for rape in Pinetown. Picture supplied Durban - A 25-year-old Pinetown man promised a young boy that he could arrange for him to play for one of the Premier Soccer League junior teams but instead allegedly drugged and raped him. The man has been charged with rape at the Pinetown Police Station. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the victim alleged that during the month of December 2019, he was recruited by a person who introduced himself as a soccer coach. "He promised him that he will play for one of the Premier Soccer League junior teams. The coach went to the young boy’s home where he produced forms for the family to fill in. The forms stated that their son was going to join a soccer academy. The family gave consent as they thought their young son was going to realize his dream of playing soccer in a professional environment,"Mbele said. The dream was quickly shattered when the young soccer enthusiast was allegedly raped by the same man who had recruited him.

"The young boy alleged that while at Kloof the coach gave him a concoction to drink which left him drugged. It was during this time that the coach took advantage of him,"Mbele said.

The case was transferred to the Pinetown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit(FCS) for further investigation.

Mbele said the initial investigation revealed that this was not the first time that this particular individual had done this.





Cases of a similar nature were opened at Chatsworth and Marriannhill Police Stations.

"It was also established that the suspect has various cases also of a similar nature which he committed in Johannesburg. It was clear that this suspect needed to be arrested as a matter of urgency. The services of the Pinetown Crime Intelligence Unit was engaged. They located the suspect at a house in Kloof. An operation was conducted and the suspect was arrested. During a search of the premises police found several pieces of incriminating evidence,"Mbele said.

Further investigations led the team to a so called clubhouse at KwaMashu ‘M’ Section.

Police found a four-roomed-house with no kitchen.

"Four boys aged between 16 and 17 who were found on the premises were interviewed. It was established that they were from various parts of the province and were lured by the suspect on the prospect of pursuing their soccer ambitions. The parents of the boys were contacted and they will be removed from the house back to their respective homes,"Mbele said.

The arrested suspect will appear at the Pinetown Magistrate Court on Monday, 3 February 2020.

Mbele said the South African Police Service in the Province of KwaZulu-Natal is making a concerted effort in turning the tide against the scourge of sexual related crimes.

"This is the reason why every reported sexual related crime is handled with the urgency it deserves in order to make sure that those who are suspected to be perpetrators of such crimes are arrested and brought to justice swiftly,"Mbele said.

Daily News



