Howick Falls is a waterfall in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa. The waterfall is approximately 95 m in height (310 feet) and lies on the Umgeni River. Leon Lestrade. African News Agency. ( ANA ). Durban - A TOURISM plan to resuscitate small towns in KwaZulu-Natal will get under way following a workshop for the province’s portfolio committee on tourism. This was according to the committee’s chairperson, James Nxumalo, who this week said small tourism towns boasted a rich history and heritage and should be brought back to life. According to Nxumalo, the committee would work with the relevant municipalities to address their tourism challenges. Recently, both the national and provincial portfolio committees conducted an oversight visit to Howick Falls during a tourism conference. According to Nxumalo, tourist numbers to Howick Falls had dropped from 180 000 a month to 1 300, while there was a dramatic rise in crime in the area over the past three years.

“We learnt this during a presentation based on the assessment of the drastically increased crime. There has been a huge decline in tourist numbers,” said Nxumalo.

He said the provincial committee was still planning its oversight visits to other towns and there would be discussion involving the portfolio committee on police.

“Like we saw at Howick Falls, the problems seem to be crime and substance abuse. We got the municipality on board. There needs to be a plan to clean up the town,” he said.

Nxumalo said another challenge the uMngeni municipality faced was the relocation of residents of an informal settlement that had mushroomed at the conservancy area of the falls, while some had erected shacks at the top of the waterfall.

“There is a clear plan from the municipality to relocate the people at the informal settlement,” he said.

Nxumalo said he had talks with the municipality and not all residents of the informal settlement were South African.

“Fortunately this is not a very big informal settlement. Those who are not South African and do not qualify for RDP homes need to be relocated elsewhere. That is the challenge now facing the municipality."

Questions sent to uMngeni municipality spokesperson Thando Mgaga about time frames for relocation of the informal settlement residents were not answered at the time of publication.

Daily News