This was according to the committee’s chairperson, James Nxumalo, who this week said small tourism towns boasted a rich history and heritage and should be brought back to life.
According to Nxumalo, the committee would work with the relevant municipalities to address their tourism challenges.
Recently, both the national and provincial portfolio committees conducted an oversight visit to Howick Falls during a tourism conference.
According to Nxumalo, tourist numbers to Howick Falls had dropped from 180 000 a month to 1 300, while there was a dramatic rise in crime in the area over the past three years.