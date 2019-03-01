Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - A GROUP comprising 58 chefs, drivers and maintenance employees at Westville Prison are uncertain of their future following the voluntary liquidation of African Global Operations. The company, formerly known as Bosasa, provided catering services to Westville Prison from 2004.

It provided similar services to other prisons around the country.

Its woes started when former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi alleged at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture that it had paid bribes to win government tenders. Yesterday, the Durban employees, who did not want to be named, told Daily News their and their children’s futures were at stake as African Global had not made any commitment to prioritise their payment once they were retrenched.

“The employer told us... assets would be sold and priority (in terms of payment) would be given to creditors.”

They said African Global gave them a letter stating it went into voluntary liquidation on February 14.

It stated the employees would not be required to render services in terms of their employment contracts as they were now temporary employees. It further stated that contributions towards pension, provident fund, medical aid, sick pay and the unemployment fund would be paid only once all creditors had been paid.

In another letter, the group said it agreed to voluntary liquidation following notification by its bank that it had decided to distance itself from the group and would close all the group’s bank accounts on or before February 28. Attempts to get comment from African Global were unsuccessful.

Aaron Shabalala, local organiser of the SA Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers’ Union said the position of the employees and others employed by the group was being handled at a national level by the union.

Attempts to get comment from the union’s deputy general secretary, Mduduzi Mbongwe, were unsuccessful.

Daily News