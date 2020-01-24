The Congolese national was arrested on Tuesday during a routine inspection in Adelaide, Eastern Cape.
Mamadiga Mamabolo, HPCSA’s inspector in the Eastern Cape, said Ilunga Mwenze had been employed by a registered practitioner, Dr CE Onwughara, who had since taken full-time employment at Addington Hospital in Durban.
“We found (Mwenze) busy with a patient and we waited until he was done. Once he was done, he was upfront with us and said he was not registered. He started working there in January 2019.
“What’s disturbing is that he doesn’t have an ID, passport or proof of qualification. How many patients has he treated?