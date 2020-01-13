Botched Sydenham hijacking linked to KZN gangster's funeral: Police









A hijacker was killed during a botched hijacking in Overport. Durban - A BOTCHED hijacking on Kenilworth Road in Overport, Durban, could be linked to rituals accompanying the funeral of an alleged gangster held in Pietermaritzburg at the weekend, police say. Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said they believed the attempted hijacking was linked to other hijackings and crime which occurred from Thursday to Saturday. The Sunday Tribune reported yesterday that friends of Sandile “Masa” Shezi had hijacked a car, attempted to hijack another and set two others alight to mark his death. Shezi, from Ridge Park in Pietermaritzburg, was shot in the leg in a shootout with police during a robbery at the Westville Post Office in November. He apparently only sought medical aid after his wound became infected. His leg was amputated and he died last Sunday. His funeral was held in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday.

Sewpersad said there were a number of attempted thefts and hijackings around Durban at the weekend.

“We do believe that these are linked with the death rituals in Pietermaritzburg,” he said.

Sewpersad said the victim in Saturday’s Overport incident shot one of the hijackers. Metro Police units had responded. Four other suspects fled in a white Etios, he said.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said seven suspects were arrested at the weekend for illegal possession of firearms, discharging of firearms, and “spinning” their vehicles’ tyres on a public road.

“Another two suspects were arrested for attempted car hijacking at Pelham (in Pietermaritzburg) on Saturday. One of the suspects was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm. More arrests are expected,” she said.

Meanwhile, two riders were killed yesterday morning when their motorbike crashed into a safety barrier, flinging the passenger over a bridge and into a stream below.

Various emergency services responded to the scene of the crash at the N3 and M13 split in Paradise Valley, near Pinetown.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the male rider was found dead near the bike and his female passenger was thrown over the bridge into a stream below,.

He said Metro Police and SAPS Search and Rescue personnel found the woman about 30 metres below the bridge.

“The patient was assessed but also showed no signs of life and was declared dead on the scene,” Herbst said.

Sewpersad said they diverted traffic to the N3 westbound and closed the M13 westbound for three hours for the removal of the bodies and the reconstruction process to take place.

“RTI assisted with the road closure and traffic diversion until 1.45pm, when the scene was clear and safe for traffic flow,” he said.

Sewpersad said it was understood that the man had just bought the motorbike and was taking it for a test ride with his wife.

