Durban - A four-year-old Durban boy is recovering at a Durban hospital after nearly drowning at a home in Montclair, south of Durban, on Sunday afternoon.

Rescue Care paramedics responded to the scene of the incident and found a mother with her lifeless son, said Garrith Jamieson, Rescue Care operations director.

“Advanced Life Support Paramedics assessed the child and found that the little boy had no pulse. Immediately resuscitation efforts were underway and after approximately 15 to 20 minutes Paramedics managed to regain a pulse,” Jamieson said.

He said the boy was then rushed to hospital.

He also said events leading up to the incident are unknown.

In another incident, a 10-year-old girl had fallen into a pool in a hotel in Southbroom, south of Durban.

Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911 spokesperson, said according to witnesses, the girl was found submerged in the water.

“The patient was removed from the water by the time Paramedics arrived. She was assessed on scene by an Advanced life support paramedic and found to be in a stable condition,” Herbst said.

He said the girl was then transported to hospital for further assessment.

