A man is on the run after the body of his girlfriend was found in their room this week. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A man is on the run after the body of his girlfriend was found in their room this week. It is believed that Rosebank College journalism student Ayanda Ngcobo, 24, was assaulted and strangled. Her body was found on Monday. Ngcobo’s family, of Umlazi, is devastated at the loss of their daughter. They believe that her boyfriend, who she spent the weekend with and in the room her body was found, is responsible for her death. Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said police were alerted to a murder in Umlazi’s J section on Monday morning.

On arrival they found Ngcobo with assault wounds to her chest. She was certified dead at the scene.

“A case of murder was opened at Bhekithemba police station,” he said.

The Ngcobo family wants action taken against their daughter’s unemployed 28-year-old boyfriend.

Nompilo Dlamini said her cousin had often spent weekends with the alleged suspect.

“He was abusive, but she loved him too much to leave him and this time he killed her. He is missing at the moment,” she said. Dlamini said Ngcobo would hide the signs of abuse on her body.

She said she had been called by the boyfriend’s mother on Monday morning and had walked into his room to find her lifeless body. Ngcobo’s 7-year-old son was also found in the room unharmed.

“He keeps asking where his parents are and we cannot explain because he is just a child,” said Dlamini.

She said Ngcobo had been an enthusiastic second-year journalism student.

“It is very painful to be a woman in this country,” Dlamini sobbed. She described Ngcobo as reserved and timid. “Whenever she had problems she would not tell us,” she said.

Meanwhile, a woman was assaulted and stabbed to death at Tshelimnyama, near Mariannhill, on Friday night.

It is believed that Samke Zungu, 27, was killed at the hands of her lover on Ngoje Road, according to sister newspaper Isolezwe.

“A case of murder was opened at Mariannhill police station,” said Zwane.

Daily News