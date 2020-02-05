Brake failure blamed for taxi overturning with school children in Lotus Park









A minibus taxi overturned in Isiphingo. Picture by PT Alarms Durban - A mini-bus taxi transporting children to schools overturned in Lotus Park, Isiphingo on Wednesday. The early morning accident in Lotus Park near the boom gate left several scholars shocked with some sustaining minor injuries after the taxi they were travelling in overturned. According to Devan Govindasamy, the tactical response manager from PT Alarms,they rushed to the aid of the school children and found that they were dazed after the harrowing accident. "It is alleged that driver of the taxi claims his brakes failed resulting in the taxi overturning.The driver allegedly fled from the collision scene," he said Traffic was severely affected and PT Tactical assisted with traffic control whilst PT Ambulance and other ambulance services on scene attended to the children. Metro Police and Lotus Park Community Policing Forum members responded to the scene to assist.

The Fire Department personnel were called after there was a fuel leakage and to prevent any fire.

Children, motorists and onlookers were kept away from the flammable liquid.

"The spillage was cleared. The various schools were contacted to assist with transporting of the school children,"Govindasamy said.

There were two other collisions in Isiphingo. a fender-bender at Orient robot and another near Pilgrim station.

"Parents are urged to ensure that their children are travelling with safe and reliable transport service providers and to make enquiries about the road worthiness of the vehicles used to transport their children,"Govindasamy advised.

eThekwini ward councillor Sunil Brijmohan urged minibus owners and drivers to obey the rules of the road.

"Public transport vehicles must be inspected daily by the owner. It was a sight for sore eyes as a parent to see the children crying in pain. It is unacceptable. It is a miracle that the children did not sustain any serious injuries,"Brijmohan said.

