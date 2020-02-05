Durban - A mini-bus taxi transporting children to schools overturned in Lotus Park, Isiphingo on Wednesday.
The early morning accident in Lotus Park near the boom gate left several scholars shocked with some sustaining minor injuries after the taxi they were travelling in overturned.
According to Devan Govindasamy, the tactical response manager from PT Alarms,they rushed to the aid of the school children and found that they were dazed after the harrowing accident.
"It is alleged that driver of the taxi claims his brakes failed resulting in the taxi overturning.The driver allegedly fled from the collision scene," he said
Traffic was severely affected and PT Tactical assisted with traffic control whilst PT Ambulance and other ambulance services on scene attended to the children. Metro Police and Lotus Park Community Policing Forum members responded to the scene to assist.