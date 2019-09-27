Brave Durban woman stops in middle of freeway to help dying boy in hit-and-run







Jackie Myburgh, who was travelling two cars behind the car that hit Andile, said it was horrifying to see and she did her best to help the boy. "The accident happened in front of me and my daughter. I can never forget the face of the little boy struggling to breathe. We were two cars behind the car that ran over the little boy and the other cars continued, passing the scene as if nothing was happening. I had to park the car in the middle of the road and help the boy. He lay there on the road and I was afraid that another car would run over him again. I called the emergency services before I even got out of my car. When I went over to him, he was still alive but struggling to breathe." Myburgh said she could not describe the feeling of standing over him and waiting for help.

“I had to take action to help the boy because I felt he was running out of time. I took the little boy, who was barely alive, and put him in my car to rush him to the nearest hospital, which was the Westville Hospital. I couldn’t wait for the ambulance as I wasn’t sure when it would arrive. I’m very thankful to the staff at Westville Hospital, because by the time I arrived a bunch of nurses with equipment to save the boy’s life were waiting for us at the entrance. They were ready to do the best to help him. I was crushed when I was notified that he didn’t make it,” said an emotional Myburgh yesterday.

Andile’s aunt, Nolizwi Maila, said it was a difficult time for the family.

“To lose a child that didn’t get sick, we were not expecting this at all. He left to play with his friends and we have no idea why he was crossing that road. His mother is not in a state to speak with the media or anyone; she is feeling the pain more than anyone,” she said.

Andile sustained severe injuries, and it was confirmed yesterday that he had died in hospital.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of culpable homicide was opened at Cato Manor police station.

Late yesterday there were reports that the man who ran over the boy had handed himself over to the police, but this could not be confirmed at the time of publication.

Meanwhile, another 6-year-old boy was declared dead on the scene after he was crushed by a sand truck in Waterloo, Verulam yesterday afternoon. Reaction Unit SA medical division spokesperson Prem Balram said paramedics arrived on the scene and found the child lying under the truck.

“The child suffered extensive injuries and was declared dead by medics.”

