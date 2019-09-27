It is believed that Andile Maila was crossing the freeway with his friend, heading to an informal settlement in Harry Gwala Road, when he was knocked down on Wednesday.
Jackie Myburgh, who was travelling two cars behind the car that hit Andile, said it was horrifying to see and she did her best to help the boy.
“The accident happened in front of me and my daughter. I can never forget the face of the little boy struggling to breathe. We were two cars behind the car that ran over the little boy and the other cars continued, passing the scene as if nothing was happening. I had to park the car in the middle of the road and help the boy. He lay there on the road and I was afraid that another car would run over him again. I called the emergency services before I even got out of my car. When I went over to him, he was still alive but struggling to breathe.”
Myburgh said she could not describe the feeling of standing over him and waiting for help.