Durban - A group of businesses in a Durban business park has been hit more than 40 times in a year by robbers. Although the police are investigating the cases, no arrests have been made.

The business owners, in Umgeni Business Park in Springfield, held a meeting this week to find solutions to curb the robberies plaguing their area.

They told the Daily News there had been more than 40 separate incidents of robbery or break-ins at their premises in a year.

Francis Smith, a consultancy firm owner, was robbed twice in one month and lost all his computers. He has had to hire a private foot patrol security.

Barry Ware has been operating his sporting goods business in Intersite Avenue for more than a decade. There have been five burglaries at the business in a year.

“If they cannot get in, they steal the copper pipes at the back and we have no choice but to replace them,” he said.

The business owners identified a bush behind the strip as the main point of concern.

The business park is located in front of a railway line fence separated by thick bush, from where they said the criminals came through.

Rosie Govindsamy, a panelbeating and spares shop owner, has had three break-ins in the four years she has operated in the area.

She said the thieves took about R50000 worth of equipment and she had to spend money repairing the roof they came through.

Govindsamy, along with other business owners, is calling for the police to intervene.

“If this carries on we are going to close down,” she said.

“We contribute to employment and taxes. If we close down due to crime, a lot of people are going to be affected,” Govindsamy said.

“I am already spending money on security, but it is not helping. As taxpayers we are entitled to protection from the police, but they are not helping and only show up hours after the incidents have happened,” she said.

Govindsamy said she spent about R36000 a month on security.

Constable Christian Zungu, of the Sydenham police station, acknowledged his department was well aware of the high prevalence of crime in the area.

“The high density of the bush behind the businesses is making it impossible to plan operations in the area,” he said.

“The property belongs to another entity. They (the business owners) were requested to clear the bushes to enable the police to patrol the area,” Gwala said.

Zungu told the owners that his station had one van patrolling the area and the SAPS were working on increasing manpower and infrastructure.

He identified the high-risk times as being between 10pm on Saturdays and 2am on Sunday mornings.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said a number of cases were being investigated, but no arrests had been made.

Palesa Phili, chief executive officer of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the chamber noted the negative effect crime could have on the economy and on deterring business owners from investing.

“The chamber encourages these business owners to engage with us through our Safety and Justice Forum in order for us to advocate on their behalf, as we have done on numerous previous matters,” she said.

“Through this forum we work closely with law enforcement authorities, security companies and Urban Improvement Precincts to ensure the maintenance of safe business environments.”

