Durban - The Assets Forfeiture Unit in KwaZulu-Natal conducted simultaneous raids on the homes and businesses of eight people linked to the multi-million rand North Sea Jazz graft scandal where they attached properties and cars worth an estimated R12 million on Thursday. Among the homes that were raided was that of ANC heavyweight Mike Mabuyakhulu, who was last year elected deputy chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.

Accompanied by members of the Hawks, the AFU attached two luxury German sedans from Mabuyakhulu's Empangeni home.

Mabuyakhulu along with Ceaser Walter Mkhize, Mabheleni Ntuli, Mzwandile Basil Ninela, Nonhlanhla Brenda Ninela, Nothando Lorraine Zungu, Ntokozo Ndlovu and Njabulo Mbongwe Mkhize was arrested last year on charges of money laundering and corruption relating to R28m allegedly paid for a North Sea Jazz Festival in Durban in 2012 which never took place.

Mabuyakhulu was MEC for Economic Development and Tourism at the time.

They, along with their companies are collectively facing 77 charges in the Durban Commerical Crime Court.

Of the charges, 27 are for corruption, two for fraud, one for theft and 46 for money-laundering. There is also one count of contravening the Public Finance Management Act

KwaZulu-Natal ANC deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu with his attorney Shaukat Karim leaves the Durban Commercial Crime Court in the file picture after appearing on charges related to R28 million North Sea Jazz festival graft scandal.





All eight accused are out on bail and are due back in court next month.

The AFU also raided the Bluff home of Mkhize which was attached alongside four luxury vehicles. Raids were also conducted on the La Lucia home of Ntuli where the property and vehicles were seized.

Their companies Desmond Khalid Golding, DMD Capital PTY LTD, Ishashalazi Production CC, Ishinga Holdings, Maqhoboza Traders CC, Shaka Holdings, Soft Skills Communications 100 CC and Supersize Investment 20CC are some of the 16 accused in the matter.

They were allegedly paid for services related to the jazz festival despite it not going ahead.

