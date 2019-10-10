Durban - Members of the police's special investigating unit, the Hawks descended on the plush Durban North property of former eThekwini Mayor, Zandile Gumede on Thursday to seize assets related to a dodgy R208 million tender within the Durban Solid Waste (DSW) department that she is facing corruption charges against. The properties of two other people connected to the tender were also raided by the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Agency's Asset Forfeiture Unit where sports cars and other assets were taken.

Gumede was not at the Illchester Avenue property in Durban North when the police arrived. Attempts were being made to reach her to serve her with a notice to attach her assets.

Gumede, who was recently relieved of her mayoral position by the ANC is currently in facing fraud, corruption and racketeering charges, along with nine other people in the Durban Commercial Crime Court.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Hawk's National Clean Audit Task Team (NCATT) investigation at the eThekwini Municipality that also saw DSW deputy head, Robert Abbu and the city's supply chain manager, Sandile Ngcobo arrested in relation to the tender.