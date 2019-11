BREAKING NEWS: 13-year-old arrested for allegedly bludgeoning Tongaat gran to death









Idah Ngcobo, 63 was found lying in a pool of her own blood in Fairbreeze on Monday morning by neighbours who rushed to the home after hearing screams. Picture Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A 13-year-old girl has been arrested for the murder of a 63-year-old granny who was found bludgeoned to death in her home in Tongaat. Idah Ngcobo, 63, was found lying in a pool of her own blood in Fairbreeze on Monday morning by neighbours who rushed to the home after hearing screams. Her husband went to a shop, leaving her alone with her two grandchildren when the attack occurred. The 13-year-old suspect was arrested by police on Tuesday and taken to a holding cell. Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said: "We can confirm a 13-year-old suspect was arrested yesterday for murder. She is due to appear in the Verulam Magistrates’ court tomorrow (Thursday)."

The teenager was apparently outside hanging clothes on the washing line when she heard her gran screaming for help, she told neighbours.

She alleged that she ran into the house to find an unknown man attacking her grandmother, who was seated on a sofa in the lounge.

Ngcobo had suffered a stroke last month and could not walk.

When neighbours had rushed to the house after the screams of the 13-year-old they told the Daily News that they found a bloody scene. One neighbour said she had "suffered terrible injuries".

Speaking after the incident,one of Ngcobo’s four children, James said: “I do not understand who would attack someone who cannot even fight for herself. She raised us with much difficulty, selling sweets and fruit at school. We were still enjoying spoiling her, as we are now all grown-up and independent. She was our strength and our everything; she raised us and raised our kids for us, and she never complained".

Daily News