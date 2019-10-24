BREAKING NEWS: Colin Pillay guilty of killing Phoenix mom, two daughters in gruesome triple murder









Colin Pillay. Picture: African News Agency / ANA Durban - Colin Pillay, the tow truck driver accused of murdering his lover and her two daughters in Phoenix last year was found guilty in the Durban High Court on Thursday. The High Court found that Pillay was responsible for murders of Denisha, 22, her mother, Jane, 45, and sister Nikita, 16, at their flat in Longbury, Phoenix, on September 20, 2018. Jane and Nikita were believed to have been strangled to death, while Denisha was stabbed and hidden in the wardrobe. Her body was only discovered hours later inside the wardrobe. During closing arguments on Monday, senior State advocate Cheryl Naidu told Judge Philip Nkosi she believed they proved their case against Pillay.

Judge Nkosi agreed with the State on Thursday.

Nkosi said he found Pillay version of events was not reasonably true and therefore rejected it. He said that his alibi that he was out gambling when the murder happened was false.

"The forensic DNA evidence puts you in the murder scene. Four blood stains were found while some blood had your DNA, two matched Nikita. Could not explain how Nikita blood got into your clothes if you did not kill Jane and her daughters," said Nkosi

The State had urged Nkosi to consider evidence, which included cellphone records, DNA evidence, CCTV footage, as well as the results from each post-mortem report before handing down judgment

Evidence, from DNA of his own blood and that of Nikita, the younger daughter, to CCTV footage showing Pillay discarding a knife believed to be the murder weapon in the bushes after wiping it, and eyewitness statements, presented by the state, were some of the overwhelming pieces of in the trial against Pillay.

Naidu said it was clear that Pillay entered the family’s home and killed them because he was angry and frustrated that Govindsamy ended their relationship.

“The only person calling and messaging to initiate a conversation was Colin, and from cellphone records, it can be seen that although she could not control his SMSes, she never took his calls. If their relationship was so secure, as he claimed, how does he account that they had no communication? Cellphone extractions show there were problems.”

Naidu said Denisha was her father’s daughter and did not approve of what was going on between Govindsamy and Pillay when she moved back into the family home. This made it difficult for Pillay to see Govindsamy, who was married.

“The anger and frustration at what he lost were visible on the injuries he inflicted.”

She added all three deceased had evidence of defensive wounds and even Pillay sustained injuries consistent with the same.

“The accused had scratches consistent with someone having long nails. All the victims had long nails. They also sustained defence wounds.”

