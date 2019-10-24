Durban - Colin Pillay, the tow truck driver accused of murdering his lover and her two daughters in Phoenix last year was found guilty in the Durban High Court on Thursday.
The High Court found that Pillay was responsible for murders of Denisha, 22, her mother, Jane, 45, and sister Nikita, 16, at their flat in Longbury, Phoenix, on September 20, 2018.
Jane and Nikita were believed to have been strangled to death, while Denisha was stabbed and hidden in the wardrobe.
Her body was only discovered hours later inside the wardrobe.
During closing arguments on Monday, senior State advocate Cheryl Naidu told Judge Philip Nkosi she believed they proved their case against Pillay.