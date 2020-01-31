Bridges to be built to help pupils cross rivers









Nine years ago, The Mercury highlighted the dangers pupils in Elandskraal, 40km outside Dundee, faced while trying to get to school and back. This picture, which has been doing the rounds on social media recently, portrayed the desperate need for a bridge in the KwaDuna, KwaWoza and Ntekeni areas. Pupils at Ekhamanzi Primary School and Mphelandaba High School near Greytown still face the same journey. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA). Photo taken in 2011. Durban - There might be light at the end of the tunnel for KwaZulu-Natal pupils who brave rivers daily to make it to school and back. The KZN Transport Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Premier’s Office, Department of Public Works and the SANDF that will increase the construction of bridges, especially for pupils. Addressing the legislature’s transport portfolio committee in Umzumbe yesterday, transport MEC Bheki Ntuli said the partnership would accelerate the provision of Bailey bridges (portable, pre-fabricated, truss structures). Eleven would be constructed to provide access to schools and economic activities. Ntuli’s announcement comes as four boats bought to ferry pupils across rivers in the province sit at the KZN Sharks Board parking lot.

“This agreement will improve access and mobility. Our key target is to provide safe crossing to pupils attending schools adjacent to areas that are prone to flooding and crocodiles,” he said.

“Communities will also benefit in accessing important service-delivery centres. This will improve the turnaround time in the delivery of this much-needed infrastructure.

“The partnership will also complement other plans such as the provision of pupil transport to ensure that pupils are able to reach school on time and safely.”

An old assessment had revealed the department would need about 470 new bridges to connect pupils to schools in mainly rural communities.

The MEC said the new bridges would be in addition to 116 pedestrian bridges that had been built since the study was conducted.

Ntuli said the department had constructed 84 bridges over the past five years, and planned to continue building bridges in the upcoming financial years to reduce the backlog.

DA Education Department spokesperson Dr Imran Keeka said any initiative that improved the lives of citizens was welcome, provided that the department’s promises were acted on.

“The DA in KZN commits to keeping a close watch on the development and progress of this initiative to ensure that not only the pupils but the citizens who are intended to benefit from it will really benefit, instead of this being nothing more than the usual talk shop-style of the ANC government,” he said.

Daily News