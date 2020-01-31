The KZN Transport Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Premier’s Office, Department of Public Works and the SANDF that will increase the construction of bridges, especially for pupils.
Addressing the legislature’s transport portfolio committee in Umzumbe yesterday, transport MEC Bheki Ntuli said the partnership would accelerate the provision of Bailey bridges (portable, pre-fabricated, truss structures).
Eleven would be constructed to provide access to schools and economic activities.
Ntuli’s announcement comes as four boats bought to ferry pupils across rivers in the province sit at the KZN Sharks Board parking lot.