Durban - THE National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa (Nafupa SA) is in talks with several countries in a bid to facilitate the repatriation of the remains of a Durban woman who died in a hospital in the Bahamas about three weeks ago. Buhle Bhengu, 29, from uMlazi, who worked as a bartender for cruise company MSC, died after she fell ill while her ship was at Nassau.

The Bhengu family said the Bahamian government had initially refused to release the body to the family, citing health hazards.

Nafupa SA president Muzi Hlengwa said authority to release the body was no longer an issue.

“However, there is no direct flight from the island to South Africa, so connecting flights are the only way to travel between the two countries.

"The dilemma we are sitting with now is that America refused that the body be flown through its borders. Now we are negotiating with Britain and hopefully the talks will have positive results. What this family has been put through is painful,” Hlengwa said.

The Sunday Tribune reported that Bhengu could be cremated tomorrow if attempts to repatriate her body failed.

Her sister, Mbali Bhengu, 33, pleaded with the government to help them bring her body back home.

“All we want is to bury her with dignity,” she said.

Bhengu said her 68-year-old mother Nomusa was finding it difficult to accept the situation. “She has been in and out of hospital since she heard that Buhle could be cremated.

"Her sudden death and unexplained disease is killing us,” she said.

In January this year Bhengu complained of body pains and tiredness. She was taken to a hospital on February 8, where a doctor said she was anaemic and needed blood.

“Last Friday she said she was feeling all right but her back and feet were aching. Three weeks ago MSC called us and said my sister was found to be having stomach flu.

"My brother had gone to identify the body and no one else was allowed to get near the body again. MSC said it would take about three weeks to get the body to South Africa, but later we were told by the hospital that the body would be cremated. They asked for our permission to do so, but we refused,” she said.

“When she was diagnosed with this stomach flu, all her colleagues on the cruise boat were tested and cleared of tuberculosis. We don’t know what the intention of the people of that country is. We suspect that they are trying to hide something.

"How can they deny us the right to bury our child with dignity? We appeal to our government to intervene in this matter. Currently we are being assisted by the South African embassy in Kingston, Jamaica,” she said.

MSC Cruises South Africa managing director Ross Volk reportedly confirmed Bhengu’s death, saying they were saddened by the loss of a colleague.

