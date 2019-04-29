Brandon William Pyatt did not show up in court

Durban - British fraudster and conman Brandon William Pyatt arrested in South Africa recently after running away from the law for more than 20 years was not in court on Monday and nobody knew why he was not brought to court. Pyatt, 64 who goes under a string of names including Gary Pyatt, Robert Kershaw, Brian Moriary and Brandon Hinchcliffe was convicted of fraud and deception charges in 1998 and sentenced to five years, skipped the UK and avoided his jail term.

He first gained notoriety in England in the mid-1990s when he started selling a range of wines using the name and image of Manchester United football star Eric Cantona.

When he appeared in court two weeks ago, he told the court that he has cancer and that he was on his way to the UK to get medical treatment when the police arrested him at the OR Tambo International Airport recently, but according the Hawks he was arrested in Pretoria in connection with the theft of a vehicle belonging to his employer.

The charge against him in Durban court is for theft of a motor vehicle or use of a motor vehicle without consent which stems from a charge laid in 2014 by his employer, Durban businessman Richard Simpson.

During his last appearance in court last week he said he was ill and needed urgent medical attention.

His name was called in court, but he was not there. It later became clear that he was not brought to court and nobody knew where he was.

The prosecutor in the case said he would have to requisition for him to come to court on Friday and for the prison officials to explain why he was not brought to court.

Daily News

