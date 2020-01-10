Broken air conditioning halts treatment of HIV and TB patients in Durban









PATIENTS at the Prince Cyril Zulu Communicable Disease Centre were told that they would not be attended to because the air conditioning at the centre was not working, which was a risk to them, workers and the public. LEON LESTRADE African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Patients at the Prince Cyril Zulu Communicable Disease Centre in Durban were left in the lurch after healthcare staff downed tools because of air conditioners that have been broken for nearly three months. When the Daily News visited the two-storey building,on Wednesday, it found that the temperature inside the consultation room, where medication is stored, was 31ºC, according to the digital thermometer inside the room. Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of the nurses said they had been trying to have the air conditioners fixed since October. On Tuesday, workers wrote a letter to the executive committee stating they could no longer work under these conditions and asked for the air conditioners to be fixed. The nurses said they were not on strike but would wait in the coolest part of the building, the kitchen, for the air conditioners to be fixed.

“From January 8, we will not work, because the aircons are not working. It’s our lives that are affected and the lives of the patients we are helping, because the medication we give to our patients needs to be kept in temperatures below 24º, but we are sitting at 31.8º or 31.5º,” the nurse said.

She said the centre assists patients with multiple drug resistant (MDR) tuberculosis (TB).

High temperatures affected the medication, and it may not be effective.

“In this heat, the bacteria works harder when it is hot,” she said.

“The patients we deal with at this clinic will leave here with MDR and spread it outside. Even us nursing staff might already have TB, and we are also spreading it outside, which means the whole community will be affected.”

She said the centre was dependent on air conditioning because it did not have windows.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said staff brought the matter to their attention this week. Officials from the relevant departments were sent to conduct an investigation, after which a report was compiled and recommendations were made.

“In the interest of the health of our staff and the public, the maintenance issues will be addressed soon. The city is also looking at an emergency plan to ensure service delivery is not hindered,” Mayisela said.

One of the patients said he arrived at the centre at 6am to collect his blood test results, but patients were told at 10am that they would not be attended to yesterday until further notice.

“On Monday, I was here to test for HIV. I was told I’m positive, but I must check for tuberculosis. Today I was here to get my results, card and get tablets. But there are no tablets, no results, nothing,” he said.

Last week, workers at Home Affairs in Umgeni Road downed tools because of broken air conditioners.

Daily News