Brothers die in Wentworth drug gang war









Durban - A mother is seeking justice, after her sons were killed 41 days apart, apparently as a drug gang war spirals out of control in the south Durban suburb of Wentworth. Yule Glover, 32, was shot dead near his home in Woodville Road, Wentworth, on Sunday morning. His brother Evin, 26, was shot dead in the same area, in September. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Yule was found dead, with gunshot wounds to the head and arm. Sources said his killer had shot from close range, and the shooter and victim were known to one another, and lived on the same street. The shooter was later arrested. Abdul-Malick Stokes was arrested for Evin’s murder and remanded until January 23. The man accused of killing Yule will appear in court on Tuesday. Arlene Glover said the family had returned from a 40-day ceremony in memory of Evin on Saturday, only for Yule to be killed.

Glover said Yule had packed his bags to leave for Zululand on Sunday because he had been receiving death threats.

“My sons did nothing to them. Why did they not fight fair? The cowards shot them from behind. They are a menace to society,” she said.

Evin left two children and Yule, three.

Glover said the contract worker brothers were killed because of a dispute between two drug dealers. The brothers were associated with one dealer because of a childhood friendship, she said.

Wentworth Community Policing Forum chairperson Pastor Donny Anderson said it was a senseless shooting and he hoped justice prevailed. Anderson said the combined churches of Wentworth had walked through the area in the rain on Saturday, asking residents to pray for peace.

“Most of the shooters are out on bail for different crimes. We ask for the justice system to help us by not granting them bail,” Anderson said.

Glover pleaded for police to take protection orders seriously.

“The police must answer to me, because we’ve laid complaints and charges against them (the killers) for victimising my sons. What did they do? They have both died now,” she said.

The police annual crime statistics showed that nine people were murdered in Wentworth between April 2018 and March 2019, and that 104 cases of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition were opened in the past three years at the Wentworth police station.

In recent months, the Glover brothers, Michael Bruce, Brendon Lolly Davids and Shane Majority were all killed in the area. Preston Kechane, 36, was shot several times and died outside a friend’s home on Silvertree Road on September 27. Mervyn Hughes and Cuan van Wyk were killed in July, and Treyvonne “Bob” Griffiths, in August.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a number of operations had been conducted across the province to curb the proliferation of illegal firearms.

Wentworth community activist Andre de Bruin called it “a death sentence” for parents to lose two children in such a short space of time.

“Drugs are being sold like Smarties on every corner throughout the country. The drug lords have better resources than the police,” he said.

Ward 68 councillor Aubrey Snyman said the murder was a slap in the face of Saturday’s “Claiming back our community” peace march.

Community activist Clint Leverton said residents should speak out because their silence was allowing the violence and drug trade to continue.

“We know who is plying the trade, but we don’t want to be involved, pointed out and shot. The only way it will stop is when people start getting tired of the violence. Right now nobody seems tired,” Leverton said.

Daily News



