The roof and floor of a salon caved in injuring eight people.
The eThekwini Municipality Fire Department has revealed they had condemned the building years ago.
Delangokubona Business Forum secretary-general Thulani Myeza said the collapse came while they were running a campaign to identify derelict buildings, and had discovered that some buildings belonging to the municipality had been either hijacked or illegally rented out. Those buildings were then allegedly used for activities such as illegal brothels, drug trafficking and to harbour criminals.
“We’ve engaged with the city and tried to put forward our proposals. The city has turned a deaf ear to our plea. Should the eThekwini Municipality have agreed to look at our proposal, the tragedy would have been avoided,” Myeza said.