The salon that collapsed last Thursday was left under lock and key by the eThekwini Municipality. SIBUSISO NDLOVU African News Agency (ANA) Durban - THE controversial Delangokubona Business Forum says that the building collapse that took place in the Durban city centre last Thursday could have been averted by a “responsible municipality”. The roof and floor of a salon caved in injuring eight people. The eThekwini Municipality Fire Department has revealed they had condemned the building years ago. Delangokubona Business Forum secretary-general Thulani Myeza said the collapse came while they were running a campaign to identify derelict buildings, and had discovered that some buildings belonging to the municipality had been either hijacked or illegally rented out. Those buildings were then allegedly used for activities such as illegal brothels, drug trafficking and to harbour criminals. “We’ve engaged with the city and tried to put forward our proposals. The city has turned a deaf ear to our plea. Should the eThekwini Municipality have agreed to look at our proposal, the tragedy would have been avoided,” Myeza said.

Last month, members of the forum stormed the municipality’s real estate offices, at the Embassy building on Aliwal Street, demanding to see the head of real estate. The forum called for the city to have ongoing inspections that would be enforced by the city’s inspectorate division.

Municipal acting head of communications Mandla Nsele, said the building that collapsed was privately owned and the forum had only contacted the municipality regarding municipal buildings. “The municipality will continue to crack the whip on private buildings that do not comply with building regulations,” Nsele said.

The tenant of the collapsed salon, Bibimba “Babu” Mafaume, said on Thursday that the municipality had conducted further inspections and eventually locked the building.

Daily News