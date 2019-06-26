A Bonela resident found a bullet projectile in his front yard. On the right is a projectile that struck his carport awning last year. Picture supplied.

Durban - A Cato Manor resident was startled when he found a bullet projectile on the floor of his front yard on Wednesday. The resident, who did not want to be named, resides in the Bonela area where he claims random gunshots go off every night.

The resident said the projectile hit the concrete floor of his driveway near his car. A year ago a projectile struck his carport awning leaving a dent as a reminder to how close his family had come to being struck by a stray bullet.

Recently the Bonela area has been plagued by a gang of robbers.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a police spokesperson, said that in March a family were held up in their home at 4 am. Zwane said the homeowner in Buckingham Road was awoken by the sound of the door being forced open. When he went to investigate he was confronted by five men who at gunpoint forced him to lie on the floor.

In May, a man was shot in the stomach during an attempted hijacking outside his home in Tait Place.

Also in May, an armed response security guard employed at Mzansi Fire and Security was shot dead in Buckingham Road. It is alleged that he was responding to a clients panic alarm. When he got to the clients home the suspects shot him while they were fleeing from the scene. He died in his vehicle.



Various other robberies in Bonela have not been reported to the police.

Cato Manor police station are investigating.

