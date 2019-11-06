Bunny hugs, lifestyle market at the Daily News Santa Run









The countdown to the Daily News Santa Run powered by The Hub continues, and this year children can “Hug A Bunny” while their parents check out the lifestyle market. Durban - The countdown to the Daily News Santa Run powered by The Hub continues, and this year children can “Hug A Bunny” while their parents check out the lifestyle market. The annual family event will be held on November 30 at the Jonsson Kings Park precinct and incorporates a 5km run or walk throughout the landmark stadium. This includes a tour of the precinct, through the Sharks rugby players’ changeroom and through the tunnel leading on to the field. Hug A Bunny is just one of the fun activities that will be available at the lifestyle market, which will be free. There will be food stores catering for all dietary requirements including vegetarian, delicious quick snacks and desserts.

On a must-see list should be The Hub pop-up shop, say organisers, which will have swimwear and accessories people need for summer.

Parents and grandparents can also get fresh plants and flowers at the nursery store that will be open at the lifestyle market.

There is still time for people interested in securing stores to exhibit crafts and sell items at the lifestyle market. Organiser promise fun for all ages.

They should call Bronwyn Ross at 0618203518, or email [email protected]

* In celebration of the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup win, The Daily News Santa Run is offering a 25% discount if you buy your tickets this week. Get your tickets at Webtickets for R120 (children are R100 each). The promotion code to redeem you discount: “santarun”.

Visit www.thesantarun.co.za for more information.

Daily News