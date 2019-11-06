The annual family event will be held on November 30 at the Jonsson Kings Park precinct and incorporates a 5km run or walk throughout the landmark stadium.
This includes a tour of the precinct, through the Sharks rugby players’ changeroom and through the tunnel leading on to the field.
Hug A Bunny is just one of the fun activities that will be available at the lifestyle market, which will be free.
There will be food stores catering for all dietary requirements including vegetarian, delicious quick snacks and desserts.