Burger King jumps on delivery bandwagon

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Burger King has announced they will join other fast food outlets in delivering their juicy takeout to South African customers from Wednesday. Burger King said they would be opening selected restaurants and deliveries would be made in partnership with Mr D Food and Uber Eats. Burger King’s Group Marketing Executive Ezelna Jones said the health and safety of restaurant staff and customers was top priority during this initial phase of reopening which will see 33 Burger King restaurants offering delivery services between 9am and 7pm. “In line with global hygiene best practice, we will be ensuring that all managers on duty conduct regular wellness checks, including temperature taking for each team member before every shift. To ensure good personal hygiene habits, all Burger King team members are now required to wash hands every 30 minutes at a minimum, as per coronavirus (Covid-19) spread prevention guidelines,” said Jones. She said all Burger King restaurant managers would use a unique Covid-19 Prevention Checklist and implement associated contactless processes to ensure all team members continue to adhere to the new procedures were introduced.

Burger King restaurants which will be delivering during Level 4 of the national lockdown. FACEBOOK

“Unfortunately, due to the poor financial viability of only offering a home delivery service, coupled with the 8pm (Level 4) curfew, only a few Burger King restaurants will be open for deliveries at this time,” notes Jones, who says that the list of select restaurants available to offer home deliveries can be viewed on the company’s website and social media platforms,” she explained.

She said they were overwhelmed and humbled by the thousands of South Africans that queued at their restaurants and Drive-Thrus on the days preceding the official lockdown, as well as their countless social media fans that have kept their brand alive during this challenging and unprecedented time in the world’s history.

“We believe this is the first step towards our ‘new normal’ at Burger King, as we get back to business, but echo our Government’s message that health and safety remains the priority for us all as we continue to battle Covid-19 together,” concludes Jones.

Daily News