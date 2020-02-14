Two other shops in Salisbury Centre, on Anton Lembede (Smith) Street, were also burgled by a group of men.
Jewel Exchange owner Jhaver Khan said one of the burglars entered the centre’s arcade through the refuse collection area.
“He then broke the locks on the arcade door and let in others. The burglars first targeted two shops that sold food. In one of the stores, they smashed a hole into the wall to gain access to Jewel Exchange,” said Khan.
“When I arrived, my roller doors were still shut. When I opened them I was greeted by a heart-wrenching sight. The locks were cut on both access control gates. The wires for the alarm system were ripped off.”