Durban - THE Reservoir Hills community is hopeful that a man arrested for a burglary on Sunday night can be linked to a murder in the suburb.
A burglar was shot dead and another was arrested outside the home of David Selbrin Govender, 88, who was found tied up and stuffed inside a drum in his basement in September.
According to sources, two men tried to get into Govender's unoccupied house but a security company responded to the alarm and when they arrived they saw two people running away.
It is alleged that security guards apprehended one of the burglars nearby.
When they returned to the house they found the body of another man lying on the ground.