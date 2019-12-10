Burglary link to Reservoir pensioner’s murder









The home of David Govender who was found dead in a drum in his basement. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - THE Reservoir Hills community is hopeful that a man arrested for a burglary on Sunday night can be linked to a murder in the suburb. A burglar was shot dead and another was arrested outside the home of David Selbrin Govender, 88, who was found tied up and stuffed inside a drum in his basement in September. According to sources, two men tried to get into Govender's unoccupied house but a security company responded to the alarm and when they arrived they saw two people running away. It is alleged that security guards apprehended one of the burglars nearby. When they returned to the house they found the body of another man lying on the ground.

He had a gunshot wound to his stomach and died at the scene.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the two burglars are brothers. She could not say if the men were linked to Govender’s death and said the suspect was shot by an unknown person.

“A 42-year-old man was fatally wounded,” Gwala said.

Reservoir Hills Ratepayers Association spokesperson Ish Prahladh said he found it strange that the men allegedly had the keys to the house.

Govender’s family friend, Varshan Govender, said it was possible the men stole the house keys when they allegedly killed the senior citizen.

The development comes after police have took five people in for questioning for the murder of Govender.

Govender, a retired builder, lived in the 11-bedroom home with his 97-year-old sister Govindamma.

She suffers from dementia. He was never married and did not have children.

Govindamma is now living at the ABH Home in Chatsworth.

His body was recovered by SAPS Search and Rescue after his relative, Selbrin Govender, was unable to find him.

Daily News