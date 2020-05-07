Burial hurdles for funeral parlours during lockdown

Durban - Funeral parlours have differing views on the challenges facing them when conducting funerals during the lockdown. National Funeral Parlours Association of SA president Muzi Hlengwa said besides the financial strain they were already facing during Covid-19, some bereaved families expected the funeral parlours to provide them with masks and gloves. Hlengwa said their biggest challenge came when handling a body; from when it was collected from a facility until the burial. “We have to wear full personal protective equipment (PPE), all of which is used and thrown away. The driver and his assistant have to wear it (PPE) at least six times from fetching the body the first time until the burial.” He said complete PPE cost up to R250 but they tried to buy it for R150. Sometimes they had to buy it from third parties who charged more.

Hlengwa said a box of gloves had previously cost R60 but now cost R200.

He said even the issuing of death certificates at Home Affairs offices was a mission. He called on the government to intervene because they were struggling because of its regulations.

“The government said funeral attendees should fill in forms, but they refuse to,” Hlengwa said.

He added the government needed to sit down with funeral directors to discuss their challenges and where they could meet each other half way.

“We have tried everything we possibly can to get in touch with Home Affairs, the Health Department and municipalities,” said Hlengwa.

Merebank Funeral Services employee Nasan Chetty said when they removed bodies from facilities such as government hospitals they were not told whether the dead had tested positive for Covid-19 or not.

“We’re not given any information. We also need to know the circumstances under which the person died,” said Chetty.

On the other hand, Islamic Burial Council chairperson Salim Kazi said they did not face any challenges when conducting funerals, and mourners complied when asked to obey rules.

“We have conducted 11 funerals where people were Covid-19-positive, and at least six where they were suspected positive yet the results came out negative,” said Kazi.

He said that under instruction from the hospital or doctor, they were told to treat suspected Covid-19 cases as positive until the results became available. Kazi said the bereaved normally brought their own masks and gloves, but when they did not have them, the burial service provided them. They also checked their temperatures. He also said authorities, especially the Health Department, had been very helpful when they needed assistance and guidance.

Pinetown Funeral Services director Clive Moodley concurred with Kazi.

“I’m not having any hassles. When it comes to funerals, we tell people this is the government’s regulation,” said Moodley.

Health spokesperson Popo Maja said it was “required of any facility to inform the family and undertakers if the deceased was Covid-19-positive so they can take the necessary precautions”.

