Burst pipes flood homes, leave people with no water









Durban - MOP-up operations were under way for the Naidoo family in Mount Vernon after a deluge of water and mud swept through their property yesterday. This was the second time that the underground water pipe, which runs through a vacant plot, burst this month, this time causing a portion of Fourth Street and the sidewalk to collapse. George Naidoo, who lives in Third Street, said he woke up to the noise of gushing water and when he peered out of his door he saw what he described as a river in his backyard. “The water eroded the tar in places as it flowed from the back yard. Two weeks ago, we moved a heap of sand. Now we have to clean up again. The wall in the outbuilding cracked because of erosion of sand underneath,” he said. Naidoo’s neighbour, Patricia Michael, said her bathroom and backyard were flooded when the water flowed through her retaining wall.

Ward 65 councillor Samantha Windvogel said the eThekwini Municipality’s water department needed to get its house in order. She alleged that the department had been outsourcing work to plumbers who are not properly skilled or equipped.

“The majority of the water and sanitation infrastructure needs to be upgraded. Residents of Umhlathuzana went without water for four consecutive days due to constant burst pipes.

“All requests to have the water infrastructure upgraded fall on deaf ears. It’s sad to witness the damage to properties due to these burst pipes.

“Proper supervision needs to be put in place whereby a job must be passed first in order for payment. This way a repair will be done properly the first time around as well,” Windvogel said.

Municipal spokesperson Mayisela Msawakhe said the matter had been escalated to the relevant unit who would investigate and address the matter accordingly.

He said the city currently had more than a thousand contractors. These are divided into three categories: maintenance, connection and general work.

Daily News