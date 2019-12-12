This was the second time that the underground water pipe, which runs through a vacant plot, burst this month, this time causing a portion of Fourth Street and the sidewalk to collapse.
George Naidoo, who lives in Third Street, said he woke up to the noise of gushing water and when he peered out of his door he saw what he described as a river in his backyard.
“The water eroded the tar in places as it flowed from the back yard. Two weeks ago, we moved a heap of sand. Now we have to clean up again. The wall in the outbuilding cracked because of erosion of sand underneath,” he said.
Naidoo’s neighbour, Patricia Michael, said her bathroom and backyard were flooded when the water flowed through her retaining wall.