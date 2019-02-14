A bullet missed a bus driver after he was robbed of his cellphone and shot allegedly shot at by three men on Thursday morning. Screenshot

Durban - It was a terrible morning for a bus driver in Newlands West who was robbed, shot at and later saw that his bus had caught alight on Thursday morning. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane, said a case of attempted murder, robbery and malicious damage to property were opened at the Newlands East police station.

“It is alleged that this morning at 5am, a bus driver was in his bus at Newlands West when he was approached by three suspects who robbed him of his cellphone. The driver fled on foot and the suspects allegedly shot at him but was not injured. Later he saw his bus on fire,” Zwane said.

He said no passenger were injured during the whole ordeal.

Other reports suggest the bus was petrol bombed during protest action in Riverdene.

Video from the scene show that the Fire Department was in attendance.

It is alleged that it is a Lakehaven Bus.

Daily News