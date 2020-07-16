Business Against Crime chairman given award for crime-fighting initiatives

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Business Against Crime (BAC) chairman Naeem Rahiman was awarded by local businesses for his crime-fighting initiatives Rahiman received a trophy from businesswoman Eshara Lorick at her Berea offices on Thursday. Rahiman told Independent Online that the Covid -19 virus and lockdown has depleted the already overburdened police services in KZN. He said some police stations were closed and officers were working from mobile centres with a lack of resources especially telephones. Rahiman said a business inside a mall was held up this week and the management could not get hold of the local station because it was closed. By then the robbers had fled. Rahiman said he was hoping to open a provincial joint operational centre. This will comprise of the SAPS, Durban Metro Police, and a dedicated and trained official from BAC. They will also be linked to private security companies. He said all business affiliated can share data and crime trends, suspicious vehicles, ATM loiterers and other crime intelligence for quicker police reaction.

The BAC organization was established by Business in 1996 in response to a request from then President Nelson Mandela who invited Business to join hands with Government in the fight against crime. It is a special purpose vehicle, with the sole mandate to engage and give support to Government on crime-related matters, through facilitating the leveraging of skill and expertise from Businesses.

KwaZulu-Natal Business Against Crime (BAC) chairperson Naeem Rahiman and Eshara Lorick. Picture: Zainul Dawood

BAC South Africa has two distinct roles. The first is to facilitate leadership in Businesses to ensure their ‘own house is in order’ by eliminating crime-enabling processes, systems and approaches, and improving crime prevention measures within the control of business. The second is to partner with Government, when invited, by sharing expertise, information, processes and technologies resident in Businesses.

Rahiman said they had an arduous task on-hand. Lorick the owner of the property 71 real estates group commended Rahiman for the selfless efforts of these office-bearers.

“The commendation and recognition acknowledges the selflessness time spent; exposure, in facing and engaging with criminals on scenes of related acts; engagement with national and local police management; engagement to encourage local and national business to join the cause-the abatement of crime which impacts all business. The list is endless,” Lorick said.

“Those who took up the baton and created and structured the non-profit organisation to combat crime, which cripples the nation to-date, continue to face the burden of an antiquated legal system and laws which do not, effectively allow for the eradication of the criminal element. the vision of business against crime, was to partner with government to effect a ‘rapid and substantial reduction in crime.” she added

“In the property industry, we see people who are not the conventional criminal. No burglars. They do not hijack your car. They do not physically harm you to take your money, or, other asset. They smile, they resort to vulgarity, they are deceptive( masters of all excuses) and they, are the master criminals who go unchecked. We firmly believe that Business Against Crime could help if all related crimes are reported to this body. They may be able to categorise and identify similarity with regard to modus operandi. The property 71 group, wants to engage to change the footprint of our laws pertaining to errant tenants, fraudsters who duplicate property adverts and steal money from unknowing victims. There is much to be said and it is suggested, like business seek the cumulative strength , in engaging with business against crime,"Lorick said.

