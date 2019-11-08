Business Studies Matric exam was a piece of cake, say pupils









Velabahleke High School matric pupils praised their teachers for going out of their way to give them a chance to succeed in life, after writing what they described as an easy business studies matric exam paper. Sbusiso Ndlovu Durban - Velabahleke High School pupils in uMlazi flew through the national business studies matric exam, and described it as “a piece of cake”. Matric pupil Nompumelelo Mkhize, 18, said the business studies paper was very easy and she was grateful to her teachers who worked tirelessly to groom the pupils. “They went the extra mile to get us to where we are, despite the headache we have given them,” she said. Thabiso Xaba, 17, who writes the national life science paper on Friday, also thanked his teachers for giving up their time to provide weekend classes. “We are no longer scared or nervous because we know we are ready and we will not disappoint,” Xaba said.

Velabahleke principal Bheki Mhlongo said he could not be happier with how the exams had progressed.

“The pupils are coming on time. All the pupils come to school every morning as usual, and this enables us to quickly identify problems that our pupils might be facing and to solve them early before they have to get to the exam.

“This also helps us not to have any latecomers,” he said. Mhlongo said the journey had not been easy but his pupils had managed to pull through.

“It’s been a bumpy ride. We have cried and laughed together, but now it’s time for them to shine.

“With everything that we have taught the matric pupils, I believe that is sustainable enough to equip them for tertiary education.

“I wish them the best,” said Mhlongo.

KZN Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said matric exams were running smoothly across the province.

Daily News