Matric pupil Nompumelelo Mkhize, 18, said the business studies paper was very easy and she was grateful to her teachers who worked tirelessly to groom the pupils.
“They went the extra mile to get us to where we are, despite the headache we have given them,” she said.
Thabiso Xaba, 17, who writes the national life science paper on Friday, also thanked his teachers for giving up their time to provide weekend classes.
“We are no longer scared or nervous because we know we are ready and we will not disappoint,” Xaba said.