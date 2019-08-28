File photo

Durban - A TZANEEN businessman on trial for the murder of his business partner at a Durban hotel had booked in using a false name and had left the hotel before he was expected to leave, without checking out, the Durban Magistrate’s Court heard on Tuesday. Petrus Hendrik van Rooyen is accused of shooting Johannes Craemer in the head and face on November 30, 2015 at the Durban Spa Hotel on Oliver Tambo Parade.

Craemer’s body was found three days later in the room that Van Rooyen had booked in his name.

The hotel staff initially thought the dead man in the room was Van Rooyen, but further investigation established that it was Craemer, who had been reported missing on November 30.

A missing person’s report circulated on Facebook described Craemer as wearing an orange Puma T-shirt and blue shorts when he was last seen.

CCTV footage played in court yesterday shows Van Rooyen entering the hotel with a man wearing the same clothes later that day and going to Van Rooyen’s room.

The footage later shows Van Rooyen leaving the hotel alone at 7.14pm.

Petrus Hendrik van Rooyen is accused of shooting Johannes Craemer (pictured) in the head and face on November 30, 2015 at the Durban Spa Hotel on Oliver Tambo Parade





Van Rooyen arrived at court yesterday using a single crutch as an aid.

Susana Maria Roberts, the head of reservations at Durban Spa Hotel, told the court she had handled Van Rooyen’s telephone reservation on November 30.

She said he had booked for two nights under the name F F Neethling.

“He asked to pay on arrival, and since he said he had stayed with us before, on November 18, and since I could hear that he was in the car, driving, I made the booking,” said Roberts.

When she checked the records, she found that Van Rooyen had only paid for one night when he checked in, and not for two.

She said he had promised to come down later to pay, but had not done so.

“I was not at work on December 2 and when I returned to work on December 3, I checked on the booking again and saw that no payment had been made. I asked reception to check on him, but there was no response on his room phone. I tried to call him on his cellphone, but his mailbox was full and could not accept any messages,” she said.

She said security was sent to the room, but found a “Do not disturb sign” hanging on the door.

“I was then escorted to the room by the maintenance manager. As we got closer to the door, there was a smell coming from the room. We called security to open the room using a master key, because we got the feeling that something was wrong,” said Roberts.

She said she did not go inside the room because the smell was unbearable for her.

She said the body of a man was found inside and police were called.

Roberts said Van Rooyen had parked his car outside the hotel, even though the hotel had a parking garage.

She said it was not unusual for guests to leave before their appointed time.

Advocate Bheki Manyathi said Van Rooyen would not dispute that the person shown in the video footage was him.

He said Van Rooyen would testify that he had used a false name because he wanted to be discreet about being at the hotel.

Roberts said it was possible that some guests used a false name since the hotel only required an ID number, not the actual document, when checking in.

The trial continues.

Daily News