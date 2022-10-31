Bystanders help choking patron at eatery by providing CPR

Durban — A private ambulance service has urged the public to become CPR trained after three bystanders helped a patron who was choking and collapsed at a restaurant in KwaZulu-Natal. KwaZulu Private Ambulance (KZPA) service spokesperson Chantell Botha said on Sunday afternoon, the KZPA service responded to a call from a restaurant in Ramsgate, south of Durban, that a patient was choking and that CPR was being administered.

Botha said when paramedics arrived on the scene, they found three bystanders doing CPR on the patient. According to witnesses the patient had been choking and had collapsed. The three bystanders immediately checked the patient and started CPR. “Paramedics assessed the patient and found that with the quick and effective CPR, the patient had been successfully resuscitated,” Botha said. “Paramedics continued to stabilise the patient before transporting the patient to a nearby hospital.”

KZPA thanked the bystanders for their efforts and quick and effective CPR. “KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service would also like to urge the public to become CPR trained, this incident shows how effective early CPR can be,” Botha said. Daily News