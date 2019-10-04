Cables replaced - and then stolen again in Sea Cow Lake









Approximately 329kg of cable valued at R23 000 was recovered by Durban Metro police at a tavern in KwaMashu. Picture supplied. Durban -Just one day after the eThekwini Municipality replaced stolen power cables in Sea Cow Lake, restoring power to a family who had been without lights for nearly a month, thieves struck and left them in darkness again. Cables were stolen on Gum Tree Road leaving a Sea Cow Lake family without power for 26 days. Last Thursday, after the Daily News reported on their plight, the municipality replaced the overhead cables and restored power to the Kaye household. Yasmin Kaye said their joy was short-lived as the cables were stolen the next night. Kaye said she was frustrated and wondered how long they would wait this time around to have power reconnected. Vinesh Bridgelal, of Rosary Road, said his area was inconvenienced for the third day after cables were stolen from a power box on Tuesday. Bridgelal said thieves removed nearly 35 metres of cable connected from a power box to the street pole. “We were told there were no cables in stock when we enquired at the electricity depot. If a municipality this big does not have cables, what are they doing with our money?” he asked.

In August, parts of the suburb were without power for 10 days because of cable theft.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said contractual delays had resulted in reduced levels of stock on certain items.

“To normalise the stock levels, emergency orders have been activated, while ongoing procurement plans are close to finalisation,” he said.

Mayisela said the electricity unit had established a dedicated branch to deal with the prosecution of cable thieves. However, successful convictions took time and required large amounts of investigation and evidence collection, he said.

The first successful conviction in Durban for cable theft came in July when a man received a 15-year sentence.

Meanwhile, Durban metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said 329kg of cable valued at R23 000 was recovered by the police street crime unit on Thursday.

“The theft of cables is disrupting the electricity supply for households, traffic signals and businesses,” he said.

Sewpersad said police received information that several people were in possession of cables at a tavern in KwaMashu. He said nobody was arrested. The cables were taken to the Springfield electricity department.







