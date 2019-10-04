Cables were stolen on Gum Tree Road leaving a Sea Cow Lake family without power for 26 days. Last Thursday, after the Daily News reported on their plight, the municipality replaced the overhead cables and restored power to the Kaye household.
Yasmin Kaye said their joy was short-lived as the cables were stolen the next night. Kaye said she was frustrated and wondered how long they would wait this time around to have power reconnected.
Vinesh Bridgelal, of Rosary Road, said his area was inconvenienced for the third day after cables were stolen from a power box on Tuesday. Bridgelal said thieves removed nearly 35 metres of cable connected from a power box to the street pole.
“We were told there were no cables in stock when we enquired at the electricity depot. If a municipality this big does not have cables, what are they doing with our money?” he asked.