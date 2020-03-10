Call for corruption probes in KZN municipalities to be finalised

Durban - THE chairperson of the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs portfolio committee, Faith Muthambi, has raised concerns over the slow speed applied in the finalisation of corruption investigations in municipalities. EThekwini, Msunduzi and uMgungundlovu are among nine provincial municipalities investigated by law enforcement agencies the Special Investigative Unit (SIU), the National Prosecuting Authority and the Hawks. “While the law enforcement agencies are following their processes on these investigations, the people on the ground are becoming impatient and are protesting regularly to show their impatience,” Muthambi said last week. She said the committee had received reports on 64 cases involving different municipalities. A report presented by the SIU stated that 18 cases of municipal corruption were finalised, 21 cases were before the courts and 25 others were under investigation. Muthambi called for a speedy pace to bring the investigations to finality.

“As the committee, we are here to provide the support which is needed by the law enforcement agencies to do their work unhindered, and we also want to say that where there is corruption at municipalities, we must root it out - as long as it is there, it means communities will not get the basic services that are due to them.”

The investigations involved procurement irregularities, appointment irregularities, theft of cash, fraud, corruption and maladministration.

According to the report, eThekwini had six criminal referrals made in connection with the procurement of, or contracting for, goods and services by or on behalf of the municipality in terms of tender number WS-6656 and tender number WS-6749, worth R102million and R53m respectively.

The SIU had concluded 32 investigations since 2002 and 13 led to convictions and recovery of R55m.

Muthambi said about R2.5 billion had been siphoned off involving more than 50 people, some of them municipal councillors and officials. The eThekwini report is under internal review.

The DA in eThekwini said the governing ANC had plunged the municipality into a vortex of helplessness.

“We’ve been calling for proper accountability for a long time. The fact that there are still 58 councillors in the court documents and have never been arrested or charged by council is of extreme concern. Until the culture of corruption is addressed, calls from Muthambi or whoever else really make no actual difference,” said Nicole Graham, DA eThekwini caucus leader.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said: “It would seem that most of the time officials are planning how to steal from the coffers of the city. Some cases disappear because they involve officials and that’s an indication that eThekwini administration is rotten from top to the bottom.”

