Durban - Education stakeholders in KwaZulu-Natal have called for the conclusion of the many pending investigations into allegations of corruption in the Education Department's programmes in order for the department to start on a new slate. Whether incumbent MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana was appointed for a second term or was replaced, stakeholders say reports into the sanitary pads, Schools Nutrition Programme, ferry boats and pupil transport scandals were among the many outstanding that the MEC should prioritise, to ensure the better management of the department's finances.

There were reports of service providers of the department not being paid in 2017 and 2018.

Teachers’ unions had also revealed that there were delays in the payment of financial allocations to some schools, and some were allegedly not paid at all in 2018.

There were also reports that principals were borrowing money from loan sharks to keep schools running.

SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) general-secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said whether Dlungwana was re-deployed as the Education MEC or not, the many pending investigations should be concluded as soon as possible to avoid further financial crises.

Caluza said Sadtu blew the whistle on corruption in some of these programmes and had not been furnished with the reports.

“We want the forensic investigation reports to be concluded and made public. If Dlungwana comes back to lead the department, or if the premier appoints a new MEC, we want that person to share the findings of these investigations with the people who initiated the investigations. Those that can be made public, must be made public,” she said.

Caluza said other priorities would be to fill vacant teachers’ posts, provide support to teachers by employing subject advisers, easing teachers’ workloads by employing administration clerks and beefing up security.

She said Dlungwana should be applauded for filling vacant circuit managers’ and district directors’ posts, and for increasing Grade R teachers’ salaries by R750, for those with a Bachelor of Education degree, and others by R500.

DA education spokesperson Dr Rishigen Viranna said the many forensic investigations established indicated that the department’s finances were not properly managed.

“The problem in the schools nutrition programme is one of the sad results of corruption where we saw food being stolen right from the mouths of children. We want to see the people involved in corruption exposed and punished,” he said.

Viranna said members of the education portfolio had enquired many times about the progress of the investigations, but were told they were still pending.

