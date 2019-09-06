ITH the Hindu month of fasting and subsequent Diwali celebrations fast approaching, the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) is urgently making plans for a public dialogue in Durban, in an effort to mitigate conflict arising from hate speech against fireworks during festivities. Oupa Mokoena African News Agenc0y (ANA)

Durban - WITH the Hindu month of fasting and subsequent Diwali celebrations fast approaching, the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) is urgently making plans for a public dialogue in Durban, in an effort to mitigate conflict arising from hate speech against fireworks during festivities. Commission chairperson David Mosoma said he welcomed a call by the DA Phoenix, Verulam and Tongaat constituency head Haniff Hoosen for the public dialogue.

Diwali is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists around the world. The festival falls on October 27 this year.

Last year the Daily News reported that a Greytown businessman took his neighbour to court for a racist Facebook post about Indians during the Diwali celebrations.

In 2016, Durban men Will MacGibbon and Dawie Kriel landed in hot water over similar posts.

MacGibbon, who was later suspended by his employer, had posted that Indians celebrating Diwali were “low-class rubbish with no morals”.

Kriel, who was sentenced to a R6000 fine or one year in prison, posted that he could strangle Indians celebrating Diwali with his bare hands, and derive great pleasure in watching their faces turning blue and their tongues popping out.

Mosoma said it was the commission’s mandate to create peace and tolerance in linguistic and religious spaces. “This is part of our responsibility so that we can advance unity in communities,” he said.

SA Hindu Maha Sabha president Ashwin Trikamjee said they would welcome the CRL’s dialogues and programmes that would be put in place.

Daily News