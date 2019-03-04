Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A PROPOSAL by the Educators’ Union of South Africa (EUSA) for a two-day national stay-away of all teachers against violence, and the killing of teachers at schools, has been shot down by rival teachers’ unions. A Facebook poster calling for teachers to support the initiative by staying away from school on Thursday and Friday, posted by EUSA president Scelo Bhengu on Saturday, had attracted more than 5000 “likes” by yesterday afternoon.

The call comes after a 17-year-old pupil was convicted for the murder of a North West teacher at school and sentenced to 10 years in prison last week.

The pupil had pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing North West maths teacher Gadimang Mokolobate, 24, for refusing to give him a second plate of food in September 2018.

Bhengu said yesterday that the response to their call was an indication that teachers in general, regardless of their union affiliation, supported the initiative.

“The response is amazing. We are doing this worthy cause to highlight teachers’ frustrations about school violence. We want to use the two days to say ‘enough is enough’. The Education Department needs to do something now,” he said.

But the call for a stay-away was criticised by other unions and the department.

KZN Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi warned teachers that the principle of "no work, no pay" would apply to those who do not report for duty without a valid reason.

The SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) warned teachers not to heed EUSA’s call for a stay-away as it was not protected and would expose them to salary docking and possible dismissals.

He said the stay-away would be illegal, as EUSA did not meet the membership threshold of 50000 members required to apply for permission to strike.

But Bhengu said the membership threshold was an illegal gate-keeping requirement used by bigger unions to keep new unions from operating, saying there was nothing stopping them from practising, as they were a registered trade union.

The National Teachers’ Union said the call for a stay-away was “illegitimate” as it was being made by an “illegitimate union” which did not sit in the Bargaining Council.

Thirona Moodley of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA said they did not support the stay-away, since it emanated from the court's decision in Mokolobate’s case.

“We should be challenging the Department of Education, not the courts. We are also deeply concerned about safety at schools, but we respect the justice system and we are of the view that it is not our place to pronounce on whether the sentence was appropriate or not as we are not privy to court proceedings,” she said.

Bhengu said the call was not only motivated by the court's decision in Mokolobate’s case, but a genuine concern about school violence as a whole.

Basic Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said: “We are concerned about the safety of teachers and pupils in schools, but a stay-away from work is not a solution.”

Daily News