Call to report taxi operators flouting law

Durban - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has encouraged commuters to report any of its members who do not comply with regulations on passenger numbers.

Provincial chairperson Boy Zondi also said they were prepared to deal with the demand as the SA Social Security Agency rolled out beneficiary payouts this week.

“With the lockdown, our taxis were there just parked because of the low volume of passengers. Now that there's a demand, we have increased the number of vehicles. We are ready and prepared to transport passengers safely,” said Zondi.

He said taxi drivers were still to follow the set Covid-19 transport regulations. “We must keep the taxi load at 70%, which means a maximum of 10 people. We are also happy to see commuters themselves adhering to the regulations and wearing face masks.”

Zondi encouraged commuters to report drivers who exceeded the 70% load regulation.