Call to report taxi operators flouting law
Provincial chairperson Boy Zondi also said they were prepared to deal with the demand as the SA Social Security Agency rolled out beneficiary payouts this week.
“With the lockdown, our taxis were there just parked because of the low volume of passengers. Now that there's a demand, we have increased the number of vehicles. We are ready and prepared to transport passengers safely,” said Zondi.
He said taxi drivers were still to follow the set Covid-19 transport regulations. “We must keep the taxi load at 70%, which means a maximum of 10 people. We are also happy to see commuters themselves adhering to the regulations and wearing face masks.”
Zondi encouraged commuters to report drivers who exceeded the 70% load regulation.
Meanwhile, on Monday morning about 53 people were screened at at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza where Premier Sihle Zikalala and Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli were conducting a roadblock.
IOL reported that they had been there to monitor compliance with Level 4 lockdown regulations.
“People must have a permit and go to where they are meant to go and then go back home. We cannot be moving around during this time. We must remain aware that this virus is still around and is dangerous. Let’s protect ourselves,” said Zikalala.
He said at least 826 people had been arrested for flouting regulations since the start of the lockdown.
Daily News