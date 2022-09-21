Call to scrap affirmative action policy

Durban — The Minority Front (MF) has called for a debate in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on the scrapping of the affirmative action policy. The motion put forward by MPL Shameen Thakur-Rajbansi could be debated at the next sitting in two weeks.

Story continues below Advertisement

Thakur-Rajbansi said this policy was critical in 1994 but in 2024 it will mark 30 years, while “we are already witnessing the collapse of municipalities and government departments. “We must debate the scrapping of this race-based discriminatory policy which is similar to apartheid and excludes Indians most, based on the 2% oppressive quota for jobs, universities, businesses, housing and other opportunities in contravention of UN guidelines protecting minorities,” she said. IFP MPL Subramoney Moodley raised a motion on the abuse of blue lights.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The head of departments and the MECs should exercise more discipline and ensure they report to meetings timeously without speeding and being reckless on the roads.” Moodley called on Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube to put an immediate end to the blatant abuse of blue lights. Moodley said motorists were forced off the road by VIP drivers rushing to meetings causing accidents and endangering the lives of other road users.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We should set an example for all road users as leaders in government. It is the responsibility of all road users to ensure our roads are safe and not continue to be killing fields,” Moodley said. DA spokesperson on Education Imran Keeka called for discussions about schools that have become warzones with rioting and burning even over confiscated cellphones. Keeka told the legislature that vandalism, robbery and stabbings on school premises had increased.

Story continues below Advertisement

Keeka said the province had a dysfunctional school safety programme and improper infrastructure and training to back any safety initiative. He called for the prioritisation of a functional Expanded Public Works Programme school safety programme in hot spot areas identified in collaboration with the department of safety and security. “Prioritise efforts to ensure greater parental and community involvement over the many ceremonial duties currently being undertaken,” Keeka said. The provincial government, in the best interest of the people, should intervene in the wastewater system and water provisions problems that the eThekwini Municipality is facing said DA MPL Martin Meyer.

“eThekwini had problems with sewage removal and water provision before the floods. Currently, 8% of wastewater is non-functional. All rivers are severely polluted and many beaches remain closed,” Meyer said. Other motions put forward include MPL Kwazi Mshengu’s concern about violence in the communities even against those they were supposed to protect. Mshengu urged communities to forge a united front against crime working against law-enforcement agencies. African Christian Democratic Party MPL Sipho Manqele was alarmed at the latest crime statistics showing that KZN is regarded as the most dangerous province.

Manqele said it was alarming and needed to be addressed with urgency. He proposed that the province and the legislature embark on a crime stop campaign to collect illegal firearms to help reduce crime. DA MPL Elma Rabe said: “The plight of animal control diseases must be taken seriously and we must safeguard our borders and hire the required number of state veterinarians to treat and control the scourge.” She said foot-and-mouth disease was debilitating the economy.