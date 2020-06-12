Call to support families of Jozini horror crash victims

Durban - THE crash which killed eight people in Jozini, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday was not only going to impact the lives of the grieving families but also the families of the 32 who were injured. This was according to Caro Smit, the founder of NGO, South Africans Against Drunk Driving. She was speaking ahead of the truck driver’s expected appearance in Ubombo Magistrate’s Court today. Preliminary investigations revealed the driver of the articulated truck lost control and crashed into five vehicles including two buses, a minibus taxi, a bakkie and a Toyota Condor. The 48-year-old, who was suspected of being drunk, was detained by police after the crash. A blood specimen was also taken. He is facing a charge of driving under the influence and culpable homicide.

Smit felt that some of the grieving families would find themselves deeper in poverty after losing a loved one who was a breadwinner.

“The families of the 32 injured must not be forgotten as the families of victims of car crashes often are. Family members might have to leave their jobs to look after them should they be bedridden or wheelchair-bound. Think about their lives and how hard it will be.

“Victims have few rights in SA. The accused have rights. We are advocating for the rights of disadvantaged people who were innocently going about their lives. SADD is furious that this happened when it could have been prevented,” she said.

Smit said 12 000 to 14 000 people were killed on South African roads annually, and 3700 died daily on roads around the world.

Since the province moved to level 3 of the national lockdown there has been an increase in car crashes and road fatalities, said Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli, who went to the crash scene on Wednesday.

uMkhanyakude Municipality spokesperson Mduduzi Dlamini said they were in constant contact with the affected families to ensure they received the required support.

“Not just support for the burials but also counselling support. I think the affected families will need counselling. The municipality will be working with the Department of Transport in the province when it comes to the burials,” he said.

Dlamini said they were still reeling in shock after the horrific crash.

