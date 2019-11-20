Calls grow for Newlands East tavern to shut down









Moosa Canthitoo was killed inside Seabass Tavern in Newlands East. Durban - The Newlands East community are furious with the violence that has escalated in the area over the recent months. Two murders have taken place within the vicinity of the Seabass Tavern area which has now prompted residents to create an online petition to shut down it down.

On Sunday morning Moosa Canthitoo (39) had been enjoying a night out with his family when he was allegedly stabbed by a man known to him. The suspect has since been arrested.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident and SAPS are currently investigating a case of murder.





“ On arrival, the police were informed that a man was stabbed and taken to hospital for medical attention. The members proceeded to the hospital and were shown the body of the victim with four stab wounds on the back. The victim succumbed to his injuries on arrival”, she said.





In September Mervin Dominic (46) had been beaten severely outside the tavern resulting in his untimely death. Dominic was found on his side, full of blood, on the concrete cement outside the tavern in full view of community members and patrons.





Nadine Canthitoo, the niece of Moosa Canthitoo was emotional whilst speaking of the night of horror. “We were sitting on the couch by the DJ box when this man walked pass and slapped him (Canthitoo) and Moosa laughed and a small brawl broke out when Moosa turned his back he stabbed him from behind, there was no security in sight and we were not searched when we walked in”, she said. “Our family is heartbroken and we are trying to recover from this”, she added. Canthitoo was described by family members as friendly and loving.





The petition made by the residents aimed at closing the tavern down in Seabass Road to eradicate crime in the area. Neighbours in the road of the tavern who spoke to the Daily News anonymously were furious at the amount of noise pollution and brawls which occur every weekend. The petition has garnered at least 500 signatures.





Area councillor Joyce Johnson said that she believes that the tavern is fully licensed however has raised concerns over the lack of security at the venue. “It is very hurtful that such incidents have taken place there and security must be implemented for order”, she said.





The tavern is said to be the only area of leisure in the area.





Newlands East CPF chairperson Thomas Jafta raised concerns over the growing number of violence in the once peaceful suburb.





“Previously, a man had been killed just outside that place and now someone has been stabbed inside the tavern, police have been mum on the previous incident which has upset the community. The petition was brought to light when the first incident took place for the community and SAPS to discuss a way forward however nothing has materialised and we also feel it for the police who are struggling with the little resources that they have”, he said.





According to Jafta, police do not do regular patrols around the area.





A lady who identified herself as the part owner of Seabass Tavern, Bridgette Samuels said that they are aware of the petition.





"There isn't anything much we can do about it, each person is entitled to their own opinion but it was not the building that killed anyone", she said.





Samuels claimed to have not been at the tavern on the night in question.





Daily News







