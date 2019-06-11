A school teacher was gunned down at Masuku Primary School in Folweni, south of Durban, on Tuesday. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The Democratic Alliance wants a full security audit of the schools in KwaZulu-Natal following the murder of a school teacher in Folweni on Tuesday. Kwazi Mshengu, the MEC for Education in KZN, said Sboniso Nyawose, 49, was shot dead by two men while walking in the school corridor at Masuku Primary school on Gaze Makhanya Avenue on Tuesday.

He described the murder of a school teacher in Folweni as a barbaric and heartless act.

Shawn Herbst, a spokesperson for Netcare 911, said the teacher was shot in the head and abdomen and died at the scene.

"Nyawose was allegedly shot dead by two random people who had gained unauthorised access to the school premises, this is beside the fact that the school does have a security guard officially employed by the department of education,"Mshengu said.

Dr Imran Keeka MPL, the DA KZN spokesperson on Education, said he was deeply disturbed by the shooting. It also highlighted the breakdown in proper security at many KZN schools.

"While most do have some form of security, the standard of protection often leaves much to be desired, placing both staff and learners at risk. The DA has seen this time and again during its oversight inspections of KZN’s schools. It is critical that anybody who is not recognized as someone working at or attending the school is stopped and searched. Clearly this did not take place,"Keeka said.

He said he would write to Mshengu to request that he undertake a full security audit of the provinces schools, the findings of which must be presented to KZN’s Education portfolio committee within the next three months.

"In some instances, school governing bodies (SGB’s) appear to be entering into security contracts or employing guards without the necessary vetting or the required training. This has to be stopped. Mshengu needs to notify all SGB’s of the need to ensure that security is properly assessed before being appointed. In the event that this is not done, it is SGB’s who must be held answerable if anything goes wrong,"Keeka said.

He said schools must be safe environments where both teaching and learning can take place.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KZN police spokesperson, said case of murder has been opened for investigation by Folweni SAPS.

