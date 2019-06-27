CHIEF EXECUTIVE of Shuter & Shooter Publishers Primi Chetty says we need to publish locally to boost the economy.

Durban - MOST textbooks used in South African schools are published by international companies, which contributes to economic loss. This was said by Primi Chetty, chief executive of Shuter & Shooter Publishers, addressing teachers at the SA Democratic Teachers' Union provincial general council in Durban this week.

She said market share analysis of 2013, the last implementation year of CAPS and the year the most money was spent, showed that 73% of books sold were from companies with overseas ownership, and 23% of purchases were from South African companies.

“How can we speak of decolonisation of education and being proudly African when our learning and teaching support materials are still reliant on a Western interpretation, when there is a plethora of local publishing houses who are able to write our history, mathematics, literature and sciences equally well?”

Chetty said the market was historically biased towards overseas publishers. Although there was a new market of local publishers, their products are not circulated widely enough.

“We believe that education is a weapon to change the world. We have been at the cutting edge of education and LTSM production for the past 99 years. Secondly, we are a proudly African company; 100% of our shares are owned by black African South Africans and we believe that local industries like us should be supported,” she said.

Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the department published tenders which the big multinational companies won using their financial resources.

“Perhaps the local companies can also merge into a single giant company, so they have the capacity to deliver large-scale productions. Local companies do win also, but some of them allow themselves to be bought by big international companies,” he said.

Thirona Moddley, of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA, said the country should grow its economy and create jobs in the publishing sector rather than benefiting foreign publishing companies.

She said schools decide on which books they used from a list in a catalogue provided by the department.

“It does not make economic sense that we have our own curriculum and our own schooling system, yet we do not have all of our books by local publishers, who have excellent expertise,” she said.

Moodley said the department had been speaking behind closed doors about publishing books itself. She said this would leave schools without a choice which books they wanted to use.

Daily News