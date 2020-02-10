Campaign gets underway to give community crime patrollers bullet proof vests









A Level II bulletproof vest capable of stopping 9mm, .357 magnum and 12 gauge shotgun bullets. Durban - THE first line of defence in the prevention of crime in any community is its members, patrollers, who are often the first to arrive at dangerous crime scenes. This is why eThekwini Secure, a community safety organisation, began the Save A Patroller’s Life Bulletproof Vest Campaign. The campaign aims to raise funds to give its patrollers bulletproof vests in an effort to combat the escalating levels of violent crime in various communities in Durban. The vests reportedly cost R3 000 and are said to be capable of absorbing the impact of ammunition from 9mm handguns, .357 magnum revolvers and 12 gauge shotguns. Ethekwini Secure co-founder Zain Soosiwala said the campaign was necessary to ensure the safety of its members as well as the community. “There is crime with an unprecedented level of aggression. AK47s are being used, high-calibre rifles are being used for house break-ins. Here we have patrollers patrolling their neighbourhoods without protection. What happens when you have calls about suspicious people in the neighbourhood? Inevitably they will be the first ones to the scene. These guys are putting their lives on the line,” he said.

Ethekwini Secure’s communications officer, Mohammed Ismail, said that funding such an initiative was important for the community.

“A neighbourhood watch plays an integral part in its partnership with the SAPS and the Community Police Forum (CPF).

“There is no state funding to provide equipment for patrollers, we need to do it on our own,” said Ismail.

“A key challenge facing any community initiative is always finance. As the leadership of an organisation, we need to ensure that we find ways to keep our men and women safe. Hence the campaign.”

The organisation has three bulletproof vests that they rotate between their members, and hopes to acquire more through funding by sponsors.

Sydenham CPF chairperson Manseer Akoo and communications officer Satish Dhupelia lauded the campaign, but contended that it should be driven by CPFs that formally collaborated with police officers.

“The campaign is a great idea and very notable but doing it via the CPF provides more accountability,” said Akoo.

Daily News