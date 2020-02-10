The campaign aims to raise funds to give its patrollers bulletproof vests in an effort to combat the escalating levels of violent crime in various communities in Durban.
The vests reportedly cost R3 000 and are said to be capable of absorbing the impact of ammunition from 9mm handguns, .357 magnum revolvers and 12 gauge shotguns.
Ethekwini Secure co-founder Zain Soosiwala said the campaign was necessary to ensure the safety of its members as well as the community.
“There is crime with an unprecedented level of aggression. AK47s are being used, high-calibre rifles are being used for house break-ins. Here we have patrollers patrolling their neighbourhoods without protection. What happens when you have calls about suspicious people in the neighbourhood? Inevitably they will be the first ones to the scene. These guys are putting their lives on the line,” he said.