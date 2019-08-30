THE EDUCATION Department’s plan to attain an 80% pass rate in this year’s matric exams has been met with caution by education stakeholders. Picture: Michael Walker/ African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Durban - THE EDUCATION Department’s plan to attain an 80% pass rate in this year’s matric exams has been met with caution by education stakeholders. Earlier this week, Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu announced that they would target a 3.8% increase in passes this year.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said they had based the target on last year’s results and the trajectory of results from this year’s first and second terms. He said there was also a shift from focusing only on Grade 12 pupils to improving results from Grade R to matric.

Vee Gani, chairperson of the Parents’ Association of KZN, said he had no issue with the target set by Mshengu. “The MEC is being optimistic and there is nothing wrong with being optimistic.”

Although this was achievable, Mshengu would have to overcome several obstacles, including the lack of resources, overcrowded classrooms and corruption in the department.

Gani doubted Mshengu would be able to overcome them in “one clean sweep” because he had been recently appointed.

Education expert Professor Labby Ramrathan said improving the pass rate was possible if stakeholders played their part. He said the plan was “ambitious” and that not everything could be left to the Education Department.

Pupils needed to be proactive and driven to study, he said. Parents also needed to take the initiative and care about their children’s studies.

However, opposition parties took a dim view of the target.

IFP education spokesperson Mntomuhle Khawula said he understood the challenges Mshengu faced, but the 20% who might not pass should not be forgotten. “Failures should not be relegated to the dustbin of life,” he said, adding that with the state of education in KZN, the department was unlikely to achieve an 80% pass rate.

Khawula said the department should try to ensure that a child from a rural area received the same quality of education as a child in affluent Durban North.

The DA spokesperson on education, Dr Imraan Keeka, said Mshengu’s target was a “thumb-suck”. He said Mshengu had inherited a department riddled with corruption, high drop-out rates and poor maths and literacy rates, among other challenges.

Keeka said they had made various suggestions to the department to improve the situation, but these had gone unheeded.

